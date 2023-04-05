A bipartisan coalition of members of both houses of Congress has introduced legislation they hope will slow the spread of the latest drug menace afflicting the nation: xylazine.
Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians on large animals such as horses. In the past few years, it has been added to fentanyl, which itself is added to heroin to boost its high.
Xylazine — also known by the slang term “tranq” — is not approved for use in humans, but at the same time it’s not a controlled substance. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine “is a central nervous system depressant that can cause drowsiness and amnesia and slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.”
Heroin users often do not know their drug could contain xylazine. People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine can develop severe wounds, including necrotic lesions — patches of rotting flesh — on their bodies. The lesions can occur away from the site where the drug was injected, and they could lead to amputation.
The Drug Enforcement Administration reported recently that about 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA last year contained xylazine.
Huntington physician Sydnee McElroy told The Herald-Dispatch recently she knows xylazine is in that area because she has seen its effects on her patients at Harmony House, which serves homeless people.
Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy in Huntington, says she, too, knows xylazine is in the area “because of the toxicity reports coming back on overdose deaths.”
Until last week, there had been no field test for the presence of xylazine in heroin. CNN reported last week that biotech company BTNX had begun shipping new test strips it says can detect xylazine. The strips can test for the presence of xylazine in heroin but not for quantity or potency, CNN reported.
On March 27, Sen. Joe Manchin said the bipartisan group had introduced the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act to take action against xylazine. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is a co-sponsor of the bill.
The bill addresses the spread of xylazine by classifying its illicit use under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act; enables the DEA to track its manufacturing to ensure it is not diverted to the illicit market; requires a report on prevalence, risks, and recommendations to best regulate illicit use of xylazine; ensures all salts and isomers of xylazine are covered when restricting its illicit use; and declaring xylazine an emerging drug threat. The bill allows the continued use of xylazine for veterinary medicine.
“In the last year, more than 106,000 Americans and 1,400 West Virginians died from drug related overdoses,” Manchin said.
The bill introduced in Congress by Manchin, Capito and others is a needed step at the federal level in combating the latest drug problem afflicting this region and the entire nation.