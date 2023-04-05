Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A bipartisan coalition of members of both houses of Congress has introduced legislation they hope will slow the spread of the latest drug menace afflicting the nation: xylazine.

Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians on large animals such as horses. In the past few years, it has been added to fentanyl, which itself is added to heroin to boost its high.

Tags

Recommended for you