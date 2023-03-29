If states cannot acquire the drugs necessary to perform executions by lethal injection, they will seek other methods. That may require a return to the old ways. In a few states, it means the return of firing squads.
According to the Associated Press, last week Idaho lawmakers passed a bill to authorize the use of firing squads. Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina also allow the use of firing squads for executions.
“Fresh interest comes as states scramble for alternatives to lethal injections after pharmaceutical companies barred the use of their drugs,” the AP reported.
Utah is the only state to have used firing squads in the past 50 years, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center. It was last used in 2010.
Death by firing squad could be among the least cruel methods of execution. But that raises the question: Is capital punishment justified?
The answer is “Yes, but …”
There are some crimes so horrific that few people would mourn the death of the perpetrator. One extreme example is 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden.
The “but” comes in the administration of the death penalty. How many innocent people have died by electrocution, hanging, lethal injection, firing squad or other means? How many can we accept as collateral damage in our quest to punish people who have committed acts so evil that their deaths are justified?
West Virginia abolished the death penalty in 1965; its last execution was in 1959. Kentucky hasn’t executed anyone since 2008. Ohio’s last execution was in 2014. The Buckeye State executed eight people in 2020, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed two executions scheduled for this year to 2026, citing the state’s inability to obtain the necessary drugs from pharmaceutical companies.
The practical reasons for abolishing capital punishment outweigh any deterrence it may have in preventing crime. With the lengthy appeals process that comes with the death penalty, decades may pass between the time a capital crime is committed and when the guilty party is put to death.
Every now and then, a member of the West Virginia Legislature introduces a bill to bring the death penalty back to the Mountain State. Usually those bills are referred to a committee for action and are ignored until the session’s end. West Virginians as a whole are satisfied with the lack of capital punishment here.
The finality of capital punishment and the inequalities and difficulties in administering it should be reason enough for Ohio, Kentucky and other states to end their moratoriums and abolish the death penalty altogether.
That would prevent the wrongful deaths of innocent people, and it would render moot the debate over the least cruel and unusual way for the government to kill people.