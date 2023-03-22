Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

How much of a good neighbor must the Ohio Valley be to the Northeast when it comes to smokestack emissions from power plants and factories? Better than it has been, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last week, the EPA issued the final version of its “good neighbor” rule, which further limits emissions of nitrogen oxide and other pollutants from power plants and industrial facilities to improve air quality for people who live downwind from them in other states.

