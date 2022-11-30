In time for the holiday season, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that the state’s two food banks will receive $500,000 each this year.
Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway will receive the money.
Until three years ago, West Virginia was one of three states in the country that did not give funding directly to its food banks.
“Governor Justice, we had the opportunity to meet with him and talk about the presence that we have in the southern coalfields, and right away he became a hunger hero,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, Facing Hunger’s chief executive officer.
The money will go to providing food but also expanding infrastructure. There are 220 agencies partnered with the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Last year, the food bank purchased additional refrigerators and freezers to help make more food storage and distribution possible.
Justice said, “As long as I’m here, I’m going to put this in my budget. We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia. I know a lot of people step up and make all kinds of donations and everything, but at the end of the day, we don’t need people hungry in West Virginia. I mean that is so terrible. It’s off the charts.”
According to Kirkhart, the fight to end poverty-induced hunger in West Virginia is a long way from over.
“We are really blessed with the community seeing us growing and doing more to provide different programs like our medically indicated food boxes and backpack program,” she said. “So as they continue to see what we’re doing to serve people with better food, more nutritious food, yeah, I think that encourages donations.”
Thanksgiving and Christmas come once a year. Food insecurity is year-round. It’s good to help people in need this time of year. It’s better to do it any time of year, whether those people are among our acquaintances or if they are strangers looking for help from a food bank.
Food banks are part of the solution. Schools sending food home with children to have over the weekend is another part. Individual efforts to help people truly in need also help.
The fact is that West Virginia has a high poverty rate. Until that changes, we will always have people who might not have enough food to get through the week. A stronger statewide economy would solve much of this problem, but until that happens, alleviating hunger among our most vulnerable must always be on our list of priorities — individually and collectively.