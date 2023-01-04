Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Tri-State residents woke up Christmas morning to a frigid 9 degrees outside and requests from their power companies to keep their Christmas lights off until afternoon at the earliest.

The arctic air that had hovered over much of the United States since the previous week had put so much strain on the regional electric grid that more than 60 million people from New Jersey to Illinois were asked to cut back on unnecessary use of electricity. The request showed the folly of destroying much of the power generation infrastructure that had supplied the region for decades in favor of relying on distant and unreliable sources of renewable energy.

