After 75 years, there is little new to be said about D-Day, which occurred June 6, 1944, and the young men who lost their lives that day fighting for their countries.
Here are a few things that have been said in the past by people far more eloquent than us:
"The men of Normandy had faith that what they were doing was right, faith that they fought for all humanity, faith that a just God would grant them mercy on this beachhead or on the next. It was the deep knowledge - and pray God we have not lost it - that there is a profound, moral difference between the use of force for liberation and the use of force for conquest. You were here to liberate, not to conquer, and so you and those others did not doubt your cause. And you were right not to doubt." - President Ronald Reagan, 1984.
"They gave us our world. And those simple sounds of freedom we hear today are their voices speaking to us across the years." - President Bill Clinton, 1994
Few survivors of that day are left, and fewer still will be in France today to mark the 75th anniversary of the invasion that began the process of freeing a continent and establishing the triumph of the form of government that Abraham Lincoln described as "of the people, by the people, for the people."
What would the people involved in the invasion - the ones on the beaches, the paratroopers, the officers who planned every detail down to watching weather forecasts and tides - think about the nations they have left to us?
They would be proud of some things, to be sure. Much of what they were familiar with is gone. While the downtowns of their county seats may look familiar, much of what they would recognize in rural areas has disappeared.
Socially, it would be a mixed bag. Some changes they would approve. Some changes would dismay them. These soldiers and their descendants would probably have long arguments over what has improved and what has deteriorated.
On the whole, though, we like to think they would be proud of what their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others have accomplished. There are still challenges, including in what happens to veterans when they return home from war and whether some of the wars we have fought justified the loss of life.
After the fifth, 10th, 20th, 25th, 40th, 50th and 75th anniversaries, the next big one is the 100th. When the centennial observance of D-Day rolls around in 2044, the last veteran will most likely be gone. Children being born today and in the next few years will bear the burden of defending their way of life and form of government against forces similar to those the D-Day veterans faced.
As President Barack Obama said five years ago, "So we have to tell their stories for them. We have to do our best to uphold in our own lives the values that they were prepared to die for. We have to honor those who carry forward that legacy, recognizing that people cannot live in freedom unless free people are prepared to die for it."