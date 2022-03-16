A meme making its way around social media reminds people that the president of the United States does not determine the retail price of gasoline. That’s an interesting choice of verb: determine. It’s doubtful anyone in the White House starts his or her day by deciding what a convenience store in southern West Virginia will charge for a gallon of regular unleaded that week. But how much influence does a president have on prices of gasoline, wheat, milk and other commodities? How does he choose to use it, and why?
For that matter, how much influence do members of Congress, a state legislature or a governor have on those prices? It’s something voters are likely to ask this election year as inflation and even stagflation — when inflation coincides with an economy that’s not growing — will dominate conversation.
The rising price of gasoline caught people’s attention last week when the pump price broke the $4 barrier for the first time in a few years. Prices of other products also have been increasing also, although that’s been overshadowed by fuel prices.
Here’s how the Associated Press described last week’s report from the Department of Labor about the most recent numbers: “From January to February, nearly every category of goods and services got pricier. Grocery costs jumped 1.4%, the sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago. The collective price of fruits and vegetables rose 2.3%, the largest monthly increase since 2010. Gas prices spiked 6.6%, clothing 0.7%.
“For the 12 months ending in February, grocery prices leapt 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981, the government said. Gas prices are up a whopping 38%. And housing costs have risen 4.7%, the largest yearly jump since 1991.”
Democrats, Republicans, economists and everyone else will offer their own theories — often self-serving — about why this is happening. Most will contain a mix of truth and error if not outright lies.
The thing here at the local level is what all this means for people who just want to work, play and travel. When money loses nearly 8% of its value in 12 months, something has to give.
Officials in some states are calling for temporary suspension of gasoline taxes while retail prices are so high. The problem with suspending fuel taxes is that the money goes to road maintenance. West Virginia’s highways and backroads can’t take a year of deferred maintenance. Along with legislators trying to get through the regular session that ended last week, it could be why we haven’t heard such a proposal here.
The war in Ukraine could have inflationary pressures beyond gasoline prices. Russia and Ukraine account for much of the wheat used in other nations in that part of the world, and the spring harvest is uncertain, not to mention disruptions to transportation networks there. That means the price of grain in the United States could go up this year if demand for our wheat increases.
Inflation is a complicated topic that defies simple answers, no matter what pundits and memes tell us.