Another sign of growth in southern Mason County could be visible soon as county officials draw nearer to building a public sewage treatment system for the Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom areas.
Building the system is directly related to Nucor Corp.’s plans to build a $2.7 billion steel mill in that area. The county received a $1.3 million grant from the state a couple of years ago to design the system in part to help prepare the Nucor site for future development. That work has been done. However, the county has not had the $13 million to $15 million to build the system until now, Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley said.
“We were waiting to see how to get it funded. Nucor comes along and –surprise! — we get the money,” Handley said.
The grant to build the system is part of a package the Legislature approved in a special session in January to attract Nucor. The system is not just for Nucor, however. It will serve 200 to 250 other customers in that part of the county, Handley said.
The sewer system will serve the Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom communities and nearby areas, including an elementary school, Handley said. The treatment plant will be near the water plant at Jerrys Run Road, he said.
Indications are that other industrial facilities will connect to the system, as American Electric Power is buying property across W.Va 2 from Nucor, Handley said. AEP is targeting residential properties in the Hereford Lane area close to an open area AEP already owns, he said. The idea is to sell that land to companies that want to be close to Nucor and the steel it makes.
“They’ve had three or four interested already, which is why they’re buying more property,” Handley said.
He said John Farris, president of Nucor West Virginia, told him that when Nucor builds a mill, other companies move close to the plant so they can use Nucor’s steel to make other products, “which adds more jobs.”
One thing history has taught this region is that no manufacturing operation’s future is guaranteed. All factories are vulnerable to changes in markets or technology. Thus it’s important to have sites ready for new industries and to be ready to build the infrastructure they need. Those two needs have converged in Mason County.
It’s also a fact that industry needs a certain level of infrastructure that is available or can be available before it considers a site. The Apple Grove area didn’t have all the infrastructure Nucor wanted, but the governor and the Legislature stepped in and promised to build that infrastructure as Nucor met certain investment goals. The first of those goals have been met, so now building the infrastructure can begin.
That process works when large, established companies are interested in a site, but it doesn’t always work when smaller companies look around. They need infrastructure in place, and too many places in West Virginia just don’t have it. As Handley said, the Apple Grove area had a sewer system designed, but it didn’t have the critical mass of customers that was necessary to get it built.
It’s too early to say what impact the new sewer system in southern Mason County will have on that specific area. As construction at Nucor begins, other infrastructure will need upgrades. Transportation and internet service will be high on that list. Infrastructure improvements and economic growth go hand in hand. It’s not easy to have one without the other.