There’s a legal strategy known as lawfare. If you oppose something, you sue, sue and sue again, tying it up in court until its proponents surrender. It’s a war of attrition. It worked against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and groups using it to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline scored another victory this week.

As reported by HD Media’s Mike Tony, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with West Virginia environmental groups last week in a ruling that found the state Department of Environmental Protection’s justifications for its 2021 water quality certification for the pipeline “deficient.”

