West Virginia voters will decide in November who will run the state’s public school system: the current bureaucracy or members of the Legislature.
Last week, the Legislature approved a constitutional amendment to be placed on the general election ballot. It would give the Legislature final say over policies that include what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and other issues.
Currently, those rules are set by the unelected state Board of Education, which does not have to submit its policies to lawmakers for their approval, amendment or rejection.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson and a home-schooling mother, advocated for the proposal.
“It’s actually making certain for those who elected us that we are overseeing and holding accountable, and that the laws that we do pass do get applied correctly,” Rucker said.
It’s no surprise legislators have decided they need more control over what happens in the classroom. As with about everything else in American life, people’s opinions of public education have split into two camps that don’t get along. On one side are people who are satisfied with the status quo and in many cases are invested in it. On the other are people who think public schools fall far short of what they should be doing and spend too much time and energy on what they shouldn’t be doing. That group believes public education needs an overhaul or — in the words of a former president — a fundamental transformation.
But does the Legislature need to micromanage curriculum and teaching methods in public schools? In a 60-day session where legislators must grapple problems of public safety, infrastructure, public health, the environment, criminal justice and other matters, do they have time to oversee classroom instruction from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade?
No, they don’t.
Changes are needed in West Virginia’s public education system, but not this one. It takes a concern and carries it too far. Everything the Legislature touches becomes a matter of partisan politics. There are better ways of correcting the problems in West Virginia’s public schools than by having 134 legislators in complete control.
This truly is one of those situations where a middle ground must be found.
While the current system has produced results that fall short of many parents’ expectations, the alternative on the general election ballot doesn’t promise many improvements.
If legislators think they really can do a better job, they have eight months to make their case.