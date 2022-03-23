With the ever-increasing focus of climate change in American culture and politics, it was perhaps inevitable that the topic would find its way into the highest levels of government that attempt to control the national economy. Last week, the question of whether or how the Federal Reserve should fight climate change came into focus when Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support one of President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Fed’s Board of Governors.
“Now more than ever, the United States must have policy leaders and economic experts who are focused on the most pressing issues facing the American people and our nation — specifically rising inflation and energy costs. I have carefully reviewed Sarah Bloom Raskin’s qualifications and previous public statements. Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs. I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board,” Manchin said in a statement issued Monday.
As reported by the Associated Press, Senate Republicans opposed Raskin on the grounds that she has been an outspoken supporter of having the Fed consider the threat to climate change in its regulation of banks. They say Raskin would seek to use the Fed’s regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas drilling companies, which she denies.
Rankin withdrew from consideration following Manchin’s statement.
Manchin reviewed all relevant materials and has concluded that Raskin did not accept an all-of-the-above approach to energy policy. He was right to oppose her appointment to the Fed board.
As has been noted here before, rural areas in general and Appalachia in particular would not fare well if fossil fuels are replaced with green energy sources unless there are significant improvements to technology. This region does not have the topography or weather to support large-scale replacement of fossil fuels with renewables. Also, technology limits battery-powered electric vehicles to less than 400 miles of travel before lengthy recharging sessions under the best of driving conditions, which this region doesn’t have. That 400 miles wouldn’t get a mostly empty vehicle from Huntington to Myrtle Beach.
The United States needs a diverse system of energy production and distribution. That includes renewables, fossil fuels, battery storage and even nuclear power. The West Virginia Legislature acknowledged that in its recently concluded regular session. The nation as a whole should do likewise.
What works for New York City or Columbus, Ohio, won’t necessarily work in West Virginia, Nebraska or New Mexico. A nation diverse in geography and climate needs a diverse energy industry, and it needs officials in high offices who recognize that reality.