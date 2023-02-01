Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature would allow some teachers in public schools to carry concealed firearms on campus during the school day — for the safety of children and others, of course.

House Bill 2549 would allow districts in West Virginia to designate one or more teachers, school personnel and administrators as school protection officers. The school protection officers must hold a valid concealed carry permit, and firearms must be concealed. The bill would allow the school protection officer to carry a stun gun or taser.

Tags

Recommended for you