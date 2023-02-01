A bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature would allow some teachers in public schools to carry concealed firearms on campus during the school day — for the safety of children and others, of course.
House Bill 2549 would allow districts in West Virginia to designate one or more teachers, school personnel and administrators as school protection officers. The school protection officers must hold a valid concealed carry permit, and firearms must be concealed. The bill would allow the school protection officer to carry a stun gun or taser.
The bill has been approved by the House of Delegates Education Committee and now moves on to the Judiciary Committee before it can be considered by the full House and then the Senate.
HB 2549 was introduced by Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer. Smith has also introduced HB 2114, which would allow the concealed carry of firearms on Capitol grounds, and HB 2765 to authorize certain ambulance crew members and other emergency service personnel to carry firearms.
Smith obviously is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, and the question of when and where the public should be allowed to carry firearms — open or concealed — is a question this state and others continue to grapple with.
According to the Associated Press, there is concern over whether teachers are the right people to carry weapons in school.
“I have concerns — I have major concerns,” Homeland Security School Safety and Security Administrator Ron Arthur said during Wednesday’s Education Committee meeting. “I’ve survived several gun fights, and I know what it’s like to carry a deadly weapon every day, and to have that burden. I would not want to ask that of a teacher, out of nothing but love and respect for every teacher I know.”
Dale Lee, president of West Virginia Education Association, said educators in his union are mixed on whether they want the opportunity to be trained to carry a weapon at school, the AP reported.
“I’m the first to tell you: I have members who support this, and members who hate it,” he said.
“I know myself — I wouldn’t want to carry, but other educators may,” he said. “The most important thing is protecting our kids.”
With that background, a simple question remains: Is there a need to enact this bill this session? Can we take some time to get information from the 32 states that have enacted similar legislation? Like, how many teachers in these states have been approved to conceal carry at school? Do they tend to teach in urban, suburban or rural schools? What grades or subjects do they teach? What do these teachers have in common? Have they ever had to use their weapons? And do they really act as a deterrent?
So many questions, and so little time in a 60-day session to give something like this careful thought. HB 2549 shouldn’t be dismissed so easily as the product of those gun nuts at the National Rifle Association. Whether it’s a good bill or a bad one, let’s explain why so this doesn’t become one of those distractions that tend to derail other, more important legislation year after year. Legislation regarding guns can hinge more on emotional responses and slogans than on facts and logic; it’s important to manage the emotional response during the process.
Legislators would be wise to slow-track this bill so when a decision is made, they and voters can be confident the right decision was made for the right reasons.