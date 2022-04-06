Conference USA is in Marshall University’s rear-view mirror now that it has settled a legal dispute and is free to join the Sun Belt Conference for the upcoming school year.
Marshall had been scheduled to leave Conference USA on June 30, 2023, and join the Sun Belt the next day, but the school’s leaders decided they wanted to leave at the end of this academic year. Conference USA wanted Marshall to honor its contract regarding departure schedules. The dispute went to court. It ended last week when a settlement was announced.
Details of the settlement were not disclosed, but sources with knowledge of the situation said all three universities seeking to leave C-USA ahead of schedule at the end of June — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi — will pay the same amount to C-USA, which is believed to be less than $2 million per institution.
College sports at the Division I level ceased being a solely athletic endeavor long ago. They function as a separate business unit. The richest programs are self-supporting. Many are not, but they do serve as a marketing arm of the university.
More often than not, colleges and universities are judged by their athletic peer groups more than they are by their academic peers. Not all schools, of course. No one doubts the academic reputations of the University of Chicago, Caltech or MIT because they don’t field Division I teams. But as a general rule, athletics trumps academics in the realm of reputation. It’s not fair, but it’s how life works.
Marshall’s move to the Sun Belt is as much a business decision as anything else, and it was a good decision.
From all indications, the move is a good one if for no other reason than the school will save money on travel costs and fans will be able to attend more away games. Marshall’s savings in travel costs across all sports could help the university recoup its buyout figure to Conference USA in two to three years.
Within living memory of the senior members of the Herd Faithful, Marshall has belonged to the Mid-American Conference, competed as an independent, joined the Southern Conference, the MAC again and then Conference USA before it applied for membership in the Sun Belt late last year.
The Southern Conference, the MAC and C-USA were all good for Marshall for a time, but as the financial landscape of college athletics changed, so too did Marshall’s needs.
Marshall can’t buy its way into one of the Power 5 conferences — the ones that have large broadcast rights contracts and most of which have name recognition nationally. What it must do is compete in the best of the second-tier conferences, and it looks like it’s doing just that with its move to the Sun Belt.