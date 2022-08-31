Natural gas prices are four times higher this summer than they were two years ago, and indications are they will go higher still as winter arrives.
A hot summer, demand for air conditioning and the continued retirement of coal-fired power plants have contributed to the increase in gas prices, the federal Energy Information Administration reported last week.
“In July 2020, the Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $1.77 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). This July, the natural gas price averaged $7.28/MMBtu. Typically, higher natural gas prices reduce natural gas price competitiveness relative to other sources, especially coal,” the EIA said.
“This summer, coal-fired power plants have not been used as much as in prior summers. Continued retirements of coal-fired generating plants, relatively high coal prices, and lower-than-average coal stocks at power plants have limited coal consumption. In May, coal inventories at power plants averaged 20% lower than the prior-year levels.”
As coal-burning power plants have been taken out of service, more gas-burning plants have gone into service.
“Over the past 10 years, developers have added about 62 gigawatts of combined-cycle gas turbine capacity. The increased number of combined-cycle gas turbines in use has led to efficiency gains and less conversion losses, which means more electricity can be generated from the same amount of natural gas,” the EIA said.
The Huntington Tri-State area has five gas-fired power plants — two in Wayne County, one in Lawrence County, Ohio, and two in Lawrence County, Kentucky. The region also has four active coal-burning power plants — one in Putnam County, one in Mason County, West Virginia, and two in Gallia County, Ohio. It also has five small hydroelectric plants on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers.
The electric grid serving the PJM region, which includes West Virginia, Ohio and about half of Kentucky, relies on natural gas for about 44% of electricity generation. About 21% comes from coal, 31% from nuclear power and about 4% from renewable sources.
Traditional nuclear power plants are almost impossible to build today because of cost. The next generation of nuclear power plants is a decade away from deployment. No new coal-fired generation is planned. Solar power will come from small solar farms or from rooftop systems; utility-scale development of solar power in this region is rare. That leaves natural gas as our power source for the immediate future.
The Appalachian region will rely on both natural gas and coal for its energy needs for years to come. While coal’s dominance has declined, it is still an important part of an all-of-the-above mix as the region and the nation as a whole sort out their desires for clean energy production and the realities involved in those desires.