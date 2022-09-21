Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Abortion is one of those issues where few people are satisfied with any law that is written to restrict it or make it more available. Such has been the case as the West Virginia Legislature struggled this summer to rewrite the state’s abortion law following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case.

Last week, the Legislature finished that job — for now — in passing House Bill 302, which has fewer restrictions than a bill introduced in July. In general, the bill outlaws abortion. HB 302 allows adult victims of rape and incest to receive abortions up to eight weeks into pregnancy if there is a report made to law enforcement. Children who become pregnant through rape or incest have up to 14 weeks and would either have to make a report to law enforcement or be examined by a medical professional, who then likely would report the incident, as they are mandated reporters by state law.

