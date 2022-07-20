Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A 10-year-old Ohio girl is at the center of the worst of American society and politics. May she be allowed to recover from her ordeal in privacy and compassion.

The girl’s case gained national attention when Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis told the Indianapolis Star the girl had been taken to Indiana for an abortion because Ohio law prevented her from getting one there. President Joe Biden talked about the girl’s trouble two weeks ago as he signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion as states enacted near-total restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade.

