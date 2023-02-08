Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Are a large number of West Virginia families unable or unwilling to provide enough food for their children? Apparently the West Virginia Legislature and the state Department of Education think so. If they’re correct, it’s a terrible, terrible shame upon the state.

Last week the state Senate passed a bill to comprehensively address food insecurity among West Virginia’s youth. As noted by HD Media reporter Josh Ewers, Senate Bill 306’s passage supplements existing federal efforts by empowering county boards of education to locate, participate in and initialize their own meal programs and requires them to take a more active role in understanding food insecurity dynamics in their areas.

