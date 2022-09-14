Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Nucor Corp. officials say things are on track to begin construction soon of their new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove. It’s a move that provides an injection of private investment capital into West Virginia.

As noted by HD Media business reporter Fred Pace recently, Nucor expects to begin construction on its new mill later this year or in January 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you