Higher education has a problem: Fewer students are choosing college over other options once they graduate from high school.
It’s a trend that accelerated during the pandemic, but it’s still around and must be addressed.
Last week, the National Student Clearinghouse released preliminary data showing undergraduate enrollment fell by 1.1% this fall. Enrollment has fallen 4.2% since 2020. Graduate student enrollment is down about 1%.
The list of reasons for why higher education enrollment has fallen isn’t endless, but it’s close. Here are a few: rising cost of tuition; student debt; unskilled jobs that pay more than some jobs requiring a four-year degree; shrinking number of students graduating from high school; fees for student activities and other programs not directly related to classroom instruction; and growing hostility toward higher education among religious and political conservatives who perceive higher education as being hostile to them.
This is a particularly tough question for Appalachia in general and West Virginia in particular, where educational attainment as measured by the percentage of adults with college degrees has been below the national average. That wasn’t a problem when the region relied on blue-collar jobs in mining and manufacturing, but as those industries have changed, the lack of attainment has become a drag on attracting new investment and the jobs that come with it.
There’s a good argument that becoming certified in a trade is as valuable as many college degrees, but that doesn’t help the situation institutions of higher education face, whether it’s a four-year flagship land grant university, a two-year community and technical college or a highly selective private institution. All find themselves having to market themselves harder.
From all appearances, higher education is heading toward a reality many companies in the private sector have had to deal with: rightsizing. As president of Marshall University, the late Stephen Kopp, said, the school would not begin new academic programs unless they could pay for themselves through enrollment. Higher education must ask if what it offers is what the market will buy.
There are other considerations. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee has said the growth of nonacademic offices to comply with increasing federal regulations and requirements also adds to the cost of higher education.
As noted above, price is only one consideration for a person considering going to college or back to college, but it is a major one.
Higher education isn’t the only ticket to prosperity, but its importance to society remains. Different schools fill different niches. For Marshall, WVU, Mountwest Community and Technical College and others to succeed, they will need to focus on who they can serve, what changes they need to make to serve them and offer that service at an affordable price.