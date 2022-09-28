Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220917 smith 04.jpg
Buy Now

20220917 smith 04.jpg Marshall President Brad D. Smith addresses the crowd after being sworn in as the 38th president of Marshall University on Friday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith says he wants to raise $300 million in the next 10 years so the school’s students can graduate debt-free. This is one of the best ideas to come out of Old Main in years.

“Marshall is a gateway institution. We welcome talented students who come from humble beginnings,” Smith said at his investiture ceremony on Sept. 16. “And we can’t send them out into the world when they leave Marshall with $26,000 in debt. We can and we must do more.”

Tags

Recommended for you