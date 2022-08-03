Is America’s natural gas infrastructure headed in the same direction as its coal-burning infrastructure? Maybe. If it is, things are moving at a slower rate, but the trends are there.
One high-profile natural gas pipeline that would have benefitted West Virginia has been canceled. The fate of another is uncertain.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile project that would carry gas from the Marcellus shale fields of northern West Virginia to southern Virginia, is 95% finished. It’s on hold as its developers wait on permits related to stream and wetland crossings and work in national forests. Environmental groups constantly file time-consuming lawsuits to delay construction.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would have run 600 miles from West Virginia to users in the Southeast. It was canceled in July 2020 because of cost increases and delays from court suits filed by groups that opposed it on environmental grounds. After costs had nearly doubled, its developers canceled the project, citing “an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays” from further legal challenges.
Meanwhile, regulatory officials in Michigan are considering whether to approve improvements to a pipeline that delivers gas from Canada to the Midwest. Natural gas users want the improvements to ensure safe delivery of gas; green energy proponents want the pipeline shut down.
Southeastern states are seeing population growth that West Virginia can only envy. That growing population will need fossil fuels for the foreseeable future. Renewable energy sources are not yet at the point in technology where they can be relied on 24/7 to supply that region’s energy needs. Natural gas is the best existing alternative. The Marcellus and Utica shale fields of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania have plenty of gas to sell, but without adequate pipeline capacity, the regions that need it will have trouble getting it. In an era in which people are more cognizant of supply chains, that point should be obvious.
It’s not just a war on coal now; it’s a war on fossil fuels. Coal has been on the defensive for nearly 50 years. Natural gas is now in the sights of people who want to rid the nation of fossil fuel use.
Until green energy and nuclear power are able to carry the burden of baseload power, nations need secure and dependable supplies of fossil fuels. Just ask members of the European Union, where officials are preparing plans to ration natural gas this winter if Russia carries through with its threat to reduce gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline to 20% capacity.
Whether we like fossil fuels or abhor them, they’re what we must rely on for now to supply our energy needs. We can’t afford to abandon the infrastructure to get them from where they are to where they’re needed.