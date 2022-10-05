Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the more important questions facing West Virginia voters in the general election is known as Amendment 2. The proposed amendment to the state constitution could lead to significant changes in business and personal taxes in West Virginia. Or maybe it won’t. Either way, it’s an important question that voters must weigh carefully before voting yea or nay.

On the ballot, it’s known as the property tax modernization amendment. The text of the ballot question follows: “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”

