Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The inevitable cutbacks in West Virginia higher education have begun. The question now is how far they will go before the decade is out.

Last week, West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage announced the school will cut seven faculty positions and phase out two degree programs. As reported by HD Media’s Josh Ewers, Cage sent a letter to faculty and staff Wednesday notifying them of forthcoming “reductions in personnel levels,” “phased elimination of underperforming academic programs” and “reduction of non-essential goods and contracted services.”

Tags

Recommended for you