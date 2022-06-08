Once again, in an almost predictable scenario, we have a mass school shooting, perpetrated by a person who was only recently a student themselves. And also again, we see the same script being played at the school, in our government, and in school boards and organizations. Roll out the pre-printed posters and banners, organized protests all calling for more government control and eliminating guaranteed rights of citizens. Someone has said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Going by that logic, then many of the most vocal protesters of citizen ownership of weapons have to be insane, or at very best, badly flawed in their thinking.
Ignoring the reasons and needs for an armed populace, let us look backward: Historically, guns have been freely available to all citizens, yet we did not have this type of mass killing problem until the last part of the 20th century. In fact, back in the 1920s, a citizen could buy a fully automatic Thompson submachine gun, which was used in a number of Mafia/gang shootouts — but these were targeted at specific people, not used for mass killings.
So, why in the last 50 years has it become a common thing for (primarily) young people to kill their fellows, particularly ones whom they do not know or have an argument with? Maybe we should be looking at the differences in attitudes and training between a century ago and the present time. Consider both home, church and school training of the last century. There were multiple lessons in responsibility, accountability and personal development. At home and in church, we were taught that we would be held accountable for our misdeeds. The obvious extension being that “if you get in trouble in school, you are going to be in worse trouble when you get home.”
And consider even the school literature and history texts. Many of the readings carried an implicit lesson of the good guys winning and the bad guys being punished. As a result, we might fight with a personal enemy, but we did not take it out on innocents watching the fight.
Compare that with the lessons both in school and in life that we are given today. We no longer have John Wayne heroes; the anti-hero is the new idol. On TV, the superhero may win in the end, but the demonic perpetrator gets the attention for nearly the full show. And then we play video games, beginning when we are still in diapers and continuing through life, with the whole objective of the game being to destroy and kill as much as possible to advance to the next level. So we are taught that winners are the ones with the biggest death score, and losers are nothing but numbers to be totaled up.
Finally, our children are taught from the cradle up that they are the apex of all creation, demigods who are endowed with supernatural knowledge and rights, who must never be challenged or thwarted. So what happens when these godlings go to school and encounter other godlings, who are equally self-assured that their opinion is the only true way? Having never been told “no,” we have unbearable frustration, and our lifelong training tells us that it is both right and necessary to eliminate any opposition.
Thankfully, most children still have enough resilience that they can accept challenges and occasional defeats and grow from them. But time and again, we are seeing that some cannot accept the challenge and, in the words of Shakespeare, “take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing, to end them.” Until we decide to address the true root of our problems, we will continue to have these events.