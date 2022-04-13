My granny was a skilled storyteller. We called her stories Granny Tales. My mother‘s family lived for generations in Harlan County, Kentucky. Her mother passed down stories and songs from the mountains to her grandchildren.
Granny: “Grant, did I ever tell you about a mountain lion chasing your uncle?” The tale: In the 1800s one of my kin was riding home through the woods at night. A wildcat sprang to attack. My uncle galloped away. In his escape he screamed to his wife, “Open the door. Open the door. I’m a comin’ in.” He rode his horse into the cabin and she slammed the door in the big cat’s face.
Granny: “Grant, did I ever tell you about the time your uncle Biggon wrestled a bear?” The tale: Bear wrestling was great amusement at county fairs in Granny’s day.
If you could stand in the ring for a round, you’d win a prize. Men didn’t do it for money. They did it to prove themselves.
My uncle was a big one, hence his nickname. Biggon went to the fair with his brothers to whip the bear. During the match the bear pinned and mauled him. Biggon yelled for help. One brother replied,” Nope, we ain’t helpin’. We want that bear to get a fair fight.“
Granny: “Grant, did I ever tell you about the time Daddy pronounced a sentence on a dead man?” The tale: Her father James Forester (my namesake) was circuit judge.
He presided over a trial of a man charged with killing a rival in the long-standing Turner-Howard feud. The jury came back with a guilty verdict. Judge Forester sent the jury back to consider a sentence, either life in prison or death.
While the jury deliberated, a member from the victim’s family burst into court and shot the defendant in the head. The defendant slumped. My great-grandfather left him there, brought the jury back and asked for the sentence. The jury foreman announced death and Judge Jim so sentenced.
Granny explained that if her father hadn’t pronounced a sentence and the defendant somehow survived, it would’ve been a mistrial. As it turned out, my great-grandfather had sentenced a corpse to death.
Granny also taught us songs, often calling me her nickname. For example, “Jimmy Grant? Here’s a song.”
Froggy went a-courtin’ and he did ride, Uh-huh.. / Froggy went a-courtin’ and he did ride, Hey hey. / Froggy went a-courtin’ and he did ride, /Candy and flowers by his side, Uh-huh, Hey-hey, Oh-yeah.
He took Miss Mouse upon his knee, Uh-huh. / He took Miss Mouse upon his knee, Hey hey. / He took Miss Mouse upon his knee, / Said “Miss Mouse, will you marry me?” Uh-huh, Hey-hey, Oh-yeah.
Oh, where will this fancy wedding be? Uh-huh. / Oh where will this fancy wedding be? Hey-hey. / Oh where will this fancy wedding be, / Way down yonder in the hollow tree. Uh-huh, Hey-hey, Oh-yeah.
I don’t know why I became a lawyer, but I loved my career. To advance in any profession, one must communicate with stories. I credit Granny with steering me to law and also for giving me a storytelling foundation.