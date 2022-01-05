I’m a biased person. Everyone is. It’s just that often I don’t realize it. I’ve written before on my biases, and here are additional ones I struggle against.
Self-serving bias. We see successes as earned but failures as blameworthy. E.g., I won that award because I worked hard. I failed that test because I didn’t have enough sleep.
Availability Shortcut. Relying on immediate examples to make judgments. E.g., when I try to decide on a store I often choose one most recently seen in ads.
Availability Cascade. The more opinions are repeated, the more beliefs gain credence. E.g., a story decades ago about razor blades in Halloween candy brought the downfall of homemade Halloween treats in America. Twenty years ago an urban legend swept elementary schools that Double Bubble chewing gum contained spider eggs, which caused sales to plummet.
The Curse of Knowledge. If I believe it then you must too. E.g., Mary is a teacher who struggles to understand the perspective of her high school students. I’m fairly good at statistics and I wrongly assume everyone else understands probability.
Naïve Realism. I believe that only I observe objective reality and that others can’t because they are irrational or biased. It’s related to the innate self-centeredness in us all.
Declinism. We tend to romanticize the past and view the future negatively, believing that society’s institutions are in decline. E.g., Dad says that back in his day, kids had more respect.
Gambler’s Fallacy. We think future possibilities are affected by past events. E.g., Mary lost four lottery scratch offs in a row so she’s sure to win the next one. There was a 50% chance of rain yesterday but it was dry; today there’s 50% chance so it must rain.
Outgroup Bias. We perceive other group members as the same and our own group as diverse. E.g., Mary is not a gamer but believes all gamers are the same.
Placebo Effect. If we believe a treatment will work, then it has the psychological effect of working. E.g., Mary is given a sugar pill and told it’s a pain reliever and her pain decreased.
IKEA Effect. We place higher value on things partially created by us. E.g., don’t you just love the chair I put together?
Suggestibility. Mistaken ideas may suggested by a question or from inaccurate memories. E.g., social service worker asks child, “Did you fall off the couch before or after your mom hit you?”
Clustering Illusion. We find patterns in random clusters. E.g., some clouds came together and they look now like a cat. Two people told me this month they had headaches after flying, and it can’t be a coincidence.
Stereotyping. We adopt generalized beliefs that members of a group will have certain characteristics, despite not having information about the individual. E.g., that guy with the fancy mustache is a such a hipster; he probably has a vinyl collection and drinks craft beers.
We better see reality by understanding biases that distort it. A world seen through rose-colored or gray-colored glasses gives us an overly optimistic or pessimistic viewpoint. We need separate glasses to challenge these biases. Put on a metaphorical pair with clear lenses, then ask yourself what colors have you been missing from the world.