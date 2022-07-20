Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Have you read a book that was so powerful that it stayed with you for reasons you can’t explain, so you go back to it again and again looking for clues as to what made it such a compelling read?

That just happened to me. The book was “1984” by George Orwell. It’s a classic. As Mark Twain said, a classic is a book people praise but don’t read. I had known the basic premise of “1984” since I was in junior high — long before the year 1984. It sounded like an interesting concept, but that was about it.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you