Fentanyl is wreaking havoc here. West Virginia’s history of substance abuse probably began with bootlegging, progressed to marijuana growing, and blossomed with OxyContin pain relief (the addictiveness of which was not initially admitted). And now fentanyl: apparently not that hard to make and much stronger than any other bliss-inducing substance. Overdoses abound.

It has to be admitted that risky behavior is not all that unusual here. We have obesity, cigarette smoking, hypertension, risky driving, and diabetes (a disease predicated to some extent on lifestyle choices) rates higher than the national average. Result: West Virginia has the lowest longevity age (74.8 for West Virginia; 78.8 for the USA), and this despite the fact that seniors account for a higher-than-average West Virginia population ratio. There exist then, two not-too-overlapping groups with pretty much opposing interests: the codgers (elderly receiving Social Security) and the whippersnappers (younger, live-for-the-moment folks, many of whom seem to be just barely hanging on).

John D. Palmer is a Huntington resident.

