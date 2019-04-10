What better way to usher in spring than a bouquet of bromides - aphorisms, bits of life lessons, scripture quotes, song lyrics and quips. In no particular order (just like spring's bursting into bloom), here we go:
Plaque at Shonet's County Caf in Milton: "If you don't climb the mountain, you cannot see the view."
From one of my favorite armchair philosophers: "The things we see every day are the things we never see at all. - G.K. Chesterton.
"Sing out, O heavens, and rejoice, O earth, break forth into song, you mountains, for the Lord comforts his people, and shows mercy to his afflicted." Isaiah 49:13.
"Life is either a great adventure, or nothing." - Helen Keller.
"Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip." - Will Rogers.
"Too much of a good thing is wonderful." - Mae West.
"Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years." - Simone Signoret.
"We protect aspirin bottles in this country better than we protect guns from accidents by children." - Gloria Estefan.
Sign seen in a Huntington pub: "If your wife drives you to drink, have her drive you here."
A favorite scripture of mine is Gal. 5:6: "What matters is faith that works through love." This explains the point James was making in his letter when he penned the controversial remark "Faith without works is dead" (Jas. 2:17).
"Love is not effortless; to the contrary, love is effortful." - Scott Peck, "The Road Less Traveled."
Best bet for deepening your prayer life - pay attention to Ps. 46:10: "Be still and know that I am God."
From a reader comment on a Washington Post blog: "Trump should get China to build the wall. They built one for themselves, and in over 1,000 years not a single Mexican has crossed over from Mongolia."
You go to funerals sometimes where the deceased was a vet, and the service closes with taps, blown by a bugler. That's fine, and I love it too. But for my funeral'ss close, I want more than the instrumental bugle, I want the lyrics, and why not? Sung by the entire assembly. Here they are:
Day is done, gone the sun
From the lake, from the hills, from the sky
All is well, safely rest. God is nigh.
Fading light gems the sky
Gleaming bright
From afar, drawing nigh,
Falls the night.
Thanks and praise, for our days,
Neath the sun, neath the stars, neath the sky; As we go
This we know: God is nigh.
John Patrick Grace loves spring best - after autumn. He is a former Associated Press reporter (Chicago), editor (New York) and foreign correspondent (Rome). He now edits and publishes books from a Huntington base and teaches the Life Writing Class.