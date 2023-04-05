Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

In Chapter 54 of a treatise titled “On the Incarnation,” a fourth-century bishop and Father of the Church, St. Athanasius, wrote a sentence that, in the words of an Orthodox priest, author and theologian, “has echoed down through the centuries, even into our own time.” That sentence is a real stunner: “God became man so that man could become God.”

The author who cites Athanasius’ bold claim and offers an explication of it is Fr. Andrew Stephen Damick, who served from 2007 to 2009 in Charleston as assistant pastor of St. George Antiochan Orthodox Cathedral. He is currently stationed in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

John Patrick Grace lives in Cabell County He currently is a candidate for a master’s degree in catechesis (theology) through online studies with the Catholic University of America.

Tags

Recommended for you