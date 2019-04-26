Oh joy! Hope you, too, are basking in the glow of Easter 2019. Jesus is risen; the world is redeemed! How shall I celebrate this wondrous event, I asked myself. What came to me was to offer readers an Easter basketful of encouraging tips, things that I have integrated into my own life and that have worked out well.
Here are things I suggest you consider:
Say "Good morning!" to God. Ask ask him to guide your thoughts, words and actions. Best way to start the day.
Sing to yourself, or better yet, sing to God (and not just in the shower). Sing around the house, or even outside, like while walking a dog. If you feel like you don't have a good enough voice, hum. Do it with feeling.
Speaking of walking, try to walk every day. (Jog if you're able, but otherwise, walk.) It's great exercise. Our neighborhood is hilly, so my walks, amounting to about 1.2 miles a day, with my shepherd-huskie mix "Cooper" are like having a treadmill with an uphill climb feature.
While you're walking you are inevitably taking deeper breaths. Good for the lungs.
Notice the sky. And all of nature around you. Look up; look around. And, yes, stop to smell the roses - and all other plants with a scent. You won't regret the time you spend on sunrises or sunsets or even on the many palettes of sky that the Creator paints.
In general, appreciate the weather as much as possible rather than complain about it. I had a boyhood friend in Chicago named Jim Jerrems. He came to get me for a joy ride in his Pontiac LeMans one rain-streaked, gray day. "Aw, bummer," I said, "Bad weather. You want to go bowling?"
"No, no," he said, gushing with enthusiasm. "Let's go down to Navy Pier on the Lake and look across to the downtown skyline. My favorite spot in all of Chicago. I've never seen it in weather like this!" So go there we did, and it was indeed marvelous in the rain.
"There's no such thing as bad weather," Jim J. assured me. "It's all beautiful."
(I realize anyone who has been through a tornado or a hurricane would likely disagree).
Do dishes by hand with your spouse or significant other. Give the dishwasher a rest. You'll find it makes you a team and brings you closer. Also the old saying is true: "Many hands make light work."
Take care of your teeth. Brush, floss and rinse with mouthwash every night. (Even oftener is better). Choose a good dentist and be a regular, with six-month checkups. The health of your mouth and teeth affect your whole body, as you will learn if you skip doing the above.
Treasure your pets, or a friend's pets if your apartment lease means you can't keep one. Paula and I have a household of four-legged friends: Cooper and cats Cleo and Punkin. We're all family. Remember that research has shown people with pets live longer than others, and couples with pets have a lower divorce rate.
Declutter, declutter, declutter. I realize it's often a slog. We struggle with it, too. But don't give up. The end result will put a smile on your face.
Look for jokes and funny stories. Be ready to share them and always ready to hear "a good one" from a friend or even from a stranger. We have all too little humor in our lives. We could all use more.
Publish your thoughts, even if it's just a letter to the editor. Catch the publishing bug. Writing my column each week, truly, is not a burden; it's a joy. Go ahead; get started on something right now!
John Patrick Grace is a former reporter, editor and foreign correspondent for The Associated Press. He edits and publishes books and teaches the Life Writing Class in or near Huntington.