If you’re feeling zapped by too much negative news, I hope you’ll find the following lines an antidote worth a smile or a knowing nod:

Sign for sale in Cracker Barrel, Barboursville: “Pool Rules: Do not do any action that starts with the words ‘Just watch me, y’all, and see what I’m gonna do.’”

John Patrick Grace is a Cabell County resident.

