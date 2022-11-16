Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Democrats lie in the deepening graves they keep digging. They thump their heads bloody against brick wondering why the wall won’t fall. They add one and one and get zero.

That one day might be the number of state Senate Democrats, whose ranks will shrivel to four following Tuesday’s election. Democrats are similarly marginalized in the state House, where Republicans will hold an 88-12 advantage. Republicans’ supermajority is getting superer.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC. His email address is lwolverton

@hdmediallc.com.

