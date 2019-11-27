Recently, with the help of many businesses, elected officials and friends, we held the first Logan County Walk/5K to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library.
I am happy to report, as of today, we are second place in the whole state for donations. We are extremely happy that our inaugural event raised over $6,000 dollars and counting.
Alzheimer’s disease is a cruel sickness that impacts more than 37,000 West Virginians who are living with the disease, and over 107,000 family and friends are providing care. I planned this event to honor my precious father, who passed away in February of this year, as well as the many others in our communities that have lost loved ones.
Together, through events like our walk, we can raise funds to help find a cure and to bring awareness. For help and support, I encourage you to contact the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association based in Charleston, West Virginia.
Chad Story
