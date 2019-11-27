Family thankful for thoughtful gesture
On the afternoon of Monday, July 22, my family buried my mother. Rain drizzled as the funeral procession made its way along U.S. 60 from Kenova, West Virginia.
In the vicinity of United Bank in Ceredo, a young man in his 20s was walking along the sidewalk. As the procession passed he stopped, put his hand over his heart and stood respectfully in the rain as the procession passed.
This thoughtful, once common gesture was striking because it is so uncommon today. We are very grateful to him for such a kind gesture to total strangers. If you read this letter, thank you.
Todd Ryan
Albuquerque, N.M.