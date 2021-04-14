I have to admit I am happy they are catching people with fentanyl so much because it’s killing people and they don’t get charged with the death. It’s sad but true. Hopefully they can get that stuff off the street. We have kids and they can’t go out on the street because of all the needles lying around everywhere. Drugs. People geeked out on meth. It’s sad but true. I worry something will happen to a baby and if it’s my child I promise I don’t mind going to jail over my kids. If you're going to do drugs, do them inside your home. Dispose of them properly.
Beth Clemens
Logan