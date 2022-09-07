My family moved away from Logan in 1953 because my father’s business was failing. However, Logan has always remained in my heart as my “home town.” I was born and raised in West Logan and am proud of being from there. I tell people about growing up by the river and climbing the mountains, how we had freedom but were also disciplined — most of us anyway. We were given a good education in the Logan County schools.
One of the things that has impressed me during my lifetime — and for which I am very proud — is that in growing up there I never encountered prejudice.
Yes, the black and whites were separated, but there was never any violence or hatred, at least not that I was exposed to. We, as children, were surrounded by every ethnic group imaginable: Polish, Hungarian, Irish, Mexican, German, Jewish, Scotch-Irish (which my father was with a little Cherokee thrown in), Italian, Lebanese and other Middle Eastern countries, and many more, all because of coal. The kids called each other names, but they were nicknames and not said with malice. We all got along with no hatred because of our backgrounds. If there were any differences in us it was because of the status of money or prestige, not our ethnic backgrounds.
When I come back home for a visit, I am saddened at how the town area of Logan has deteriorated. I, and many more, boycott Wal-Mart because they destroy small businesses, as they have done in Logan. However, in reading the Logan Banner, which I do daily, I am heartened to see that people like the Gores are trying to bring the town back to what it once was — a thriving town. Now, all anyone has to do is bring back Franklins, the Logan and Middleburg Theaters, the dress shops with up-to-date fashion, the drug stores, and how about a Tony’s? I can still taste those “ham” salad (bologna?) and pimiento cheese sandwiches.