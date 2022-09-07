Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

My family moved away from Logan in 1953 because my father’s business was failing. However, Logan has always remained in my heart as my “home town.” I was born and raised in West Logan and am proud of being from there. I tell people about growing up by the river and climbing the mountains, how we had freedom but were also disciplined — most of us anyway. We were given a good education in the Logan County schools.

One of the things that has impressed me during my lifetime — and for which I am very proud — is that in growing up there I never encountered prejudice.

