My husband, Roger, and I have just returned from Washington, D.C., for the Alzheimer's Impact Movement Advocacy Forum, bringing together more than 1,250 Alzheimer's advocates from across the nation to Capitol Hill. Each advocate used their voice to urge their respective representatives to support legislation that will provide researchers, health care professionals, caregivers and individuals with the educational tools and resources necessary to meaningfully combat Alzheimer's Disease and its related dementias.
While on Capitol Hill, we met with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, (R-W.Va., to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer's.
Specifically, we urged them to support funding for increased Alzheimer's research at the National Institutes of Health as well as funding to implement the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act (P.L. 115-406), which Congress passed into law late last year.
Please join me in urging Senator Capito, Senator Manchin and Representative Miller to continue to invest in policies that address Alzheimer's disease as the national public health crisis it is. There are currently 38,000 West Virginians diagnosed with Alzheimer's/Dementia along with their 106,000 unpaid caregivers who are depending on it and praying for a cure.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.
Jeanne Caldwell
Huntington