I have been frustrated in my attempts to find meaningful information about electoral candidates in West Virginia. The Logan Banner has proven to be the best source of such information that I have found in my extensive searches. I greatly appreciate the job that you are doing in providing the backgrounds and positions of candidates in a single, easily navigated source. Your readership is fortunate to have such a resource.
As a resident of Harrison County, West Virginia, I wish that we a similar resource available for our local races. I have used and appreciated your site as a valued reference for state-wide political candidates but have found no comparable sources of information for the local races affecting my geographical area.
Thank you for the service you provide, and please keep up the outstanding and important work of informing our electorate.
Dave High
Jane Lew, W.Va.