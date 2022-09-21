At a Labor Day event, my opponent, Ron Stollings, said, “It’s not about God, guns, gays or abortion. That’s how they suck you in. They play you like a fiddle.”
That statement is insulting to all of us. It assumes we’re too stupid to “understand.” There is an arrogance in that statement just like the arrogance we see from the radical liberals every single day. It’s the same crazy stuff we hear from Pelosi, Biden, Schumer and Hillary Clinton. The think “they” know better. They think we’re too dumb to understand. We fully understand we are under assault — our values, our way of life, our coal industry, and our families.
No one is more committed to our coal miners and miner safety than me given my family heritage. But our values ARE under assault. It IS about God. It IS about guns. It IS about our values. It IS about saving the unborn. It IS about our coal miners and the coal industry. My opponent’s statement clearly demonstrates he’s out of touch with the good people of our Senate District.
I come from a coal mining family. I grew up with my dad going to work in the dark and coming home in the dark. My Grandpa Stuart suffered terrible from black lung. My dad has black lung and spent more than 50 years mining coal. My Grandpa Smith was a union organizer for the UMWA, and he served as a Democrat in the Legislature for two terms. No one — NO ONE — is more committed to protecting the safety of our miners and protecting the coal industry than me.
My message is, “It IS about God, guns, values, the unborn and coal. It IS about the elites and the radical liberals trying to shut down the coal industry. It IS about the radical liberals assaulting our values and trying to cram their values down our throats. It is about a lack of respect for our families and way of life.”
Our state senator should reflect the citizens that senator is elected to represent. He doesn’t. I do.