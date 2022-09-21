Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

At a Labor Day event, my opponent, Ron Stollings, said, “It’s not about God, guns, gays or abortion. That’s how they suck you in. They play you like a fiddle.”

That statement is insulting to all of us. It assumes we’re too stupid to “understand.” There is an arrogance in that statement just like the arrogance we see from the radical liberals every single day. It’s the same crazy stuff we hear from Pelosi, Biden, Schumer and Hillary Clinton. The think “they” know better. They think we’re too dumb to understand. We fully understand we are under assault — our values, our way of life, our coal industry, and our families.

