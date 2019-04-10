Single-payer health care is more frugal
They say Medicare is going bankrupt and Medicaid is already gone at the federal level, as I understand it. They also say that health insurance premiums are rising and deductibles are growing so fast that before long no one will be able to afford either health care or health insurance. It looks to me like health care, as presently structured, isn't working in the U.S. What's more, Trump and his ilk are now wanting to do away with the ACA (Obamacare) again, so millions more will be uninsured.
You can blame doctors' fees, hospital bills, pharmaceutical costs and every other reason you can think of for our predicament. And they all may be true. But let's look at the facts to try to figure out what's really wrong.
My Medicare insurance premium, which supposedly covers 80 percent of my doctor and hospital costs, is $135 a month, or $1,626 per year. My Blue Cross/Blue Shield supplemental Medicare premium, which supposedly covers 20 percent of such costs is $241.20 per month, or $2,894.40 per year.
Using these same ratios, if I was paying the same rate for BC/BS as I am for Medicare, my monthly premium would be only $33.87 - $207.33 a month less than I am now, or about $2,500 a year less.
I probably sound like some flaming liberal, which I'n not. I just like to follow the facts to their logical conclusion. So, I think it's about time to urge our legislators to recognize that a single-payer system is much more frugal for taxpayers than the so-called capitalistic, free market or multiple insurer version of health care coverage. It's really a question of whether you would rather be governed by your elected representatives or the profit-driven insurance companies.
Les Grimm Jr.
Letart, W.Va.