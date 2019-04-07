Bring back the old Democratic Party
I believe that I speak for many Democrats when I tell you that I don't like the overall direction that the national Democratic Party is taking. I would like the party to be more like it was in the 1960s when it focused primarily on the bread-and-butter and kitchen-table issues that affect about 90 percent of Americans except for the wealthiest 10 percent. I want the party to stand for enhancing the social safety-net programs such as Social Security as well as advocating for other social programs including a Canadian-style national health insurance program.
I believe that the party focuses too much on fighting against Trump and the Republicans on the "identity politics" and "cultural war" issues. These issues are important to people like me, but I worry more, for example, about people who can't afford to pay for and take their prescription medications that they need to be in decent health and often need just to stay alive. I would also like to see the party have the courage and bravery to advocate for the passage of a "National Wealth Tax" of 15 percent on all individuals with a net wealth of $10 million and higher to be able to pay for this new spending as well as to advocate for eliminating the $100 billion per year that is spent on "corproate welfare" and "business subsidies" to help pay for it because we need to be fiscally responsible.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
Former West Virginia resident