As a priest I have spent over 35 years serving and getting to know immigrants to our country. They are good people.

While, we may not have large numbers of immigrants in West Virginia, those who are here deserve respect and fair treatment. I am concerned that proposals in the West Virginia Legislature may harm immigrants and produce effects counter to the intention of those proposals.

The Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan is bishop of the Catholic Church Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

