The Hill Cemetery on Sawmill Road overlooks some bottom land that I’ve been told is known locally as the old Carrie Lowe farm. Carrie’s father, Lorenzo Dow Hill, former owner of both that bottom land and a number of slaves to work it, is buried in the Hill Cemetery. Not far from Lorenzo’s grave sits the grave of Peter Henry ‘Pete’ Hill—one of the more intriguing characters featured in the Folk Music of the Southern West Virginia Coalfields.
Pete, listed is different census records as Mulatto, Negro (Black), was born on December 22, 1894—most likely in the Sawmill Road area of Logan, WV, and died on April 22, 1958 in Huntington. Pete’s military records, his last will and testament, and recollections from some long-time Stone Branch residents cite Big Creek and Stone Branch Hollow as the place where Pete lived and worked as a farm laborer and coal miner.
Some of those same residents mentioned Pete’s standing as the go-to man for when it was time to kill and dress a hog. A well-known Sycamore tree along Sawmill was referred to by Moe Adkins as the place where Pete hid his liquor—the assumption being made by me that it was moonshine Pete had made.
Of primary interest to me is Pete’s reported talent on the fiddle. Well-known Logan County musician, Aunt Jenny Wilson, referenced Pete’s fiddle playing in a 1971 interview by John Coffey, saying that Pete was known to play music with Dick Justice (himself a stellar Logan County singer and guitar player that will be covered in another installment). My colleague, Gloria Goodwin Raheja, heard the same about Pete and Dick in her 2008 interview with Ernestine Smith, daughter of Dick Justice. While we have sound recordings of both Aunt Jenny Wilson and Dick Justice, we are as of yet unaware of any recordings of Pete, and up until a few months ago had only the two references to Pete’s musical endeavors. A third reference, and perhaps a fourth, recently surfaced.
Just as the mountains and hollers of Logan County twist and turn to create a seemingly endless web of connections and intersections, so too do the musical threads of the area. A few months ago, while on the trail of yet another musician in this project, Hughie Ellis—banjo playing brother of Aunt Jenny Wilson—Pete’s name surfaced in a poem supplied by Danny Ellis of Logan. Danny’s dad, Orville Ellis, was Hughie’s son. Orville was also a musician and had penned a poem where he recalls the names of folks he’d played music with over the years. Lo and behold if he didn’t mention Pete, as well as Pete’s Uncle Charley Hill. If that is not a coincidence, consider that fact that Orville’s daughter, Della Ellis, was delivered by and named after Pete Hill’s sister Della Ferguson!
A more recent conversation with William C. Surgoine, Jr. of Stone Branch revealed a few more details about Pete, and to some extent, Dick Justice. William is the son of another William C Surgoine, Sr. who happened to be a witness to Pete’s final legal papers. William Jr. said that he recalled how Pete, his best friend Dorsey Moon, and others (including Dick Justice), would frequent the home of Burt and Mollie Surgoine, William’s grandparents, at the mouth of Stone Branch Hollow to play music, drink some liquor, and talk politics (they were all ‘hard shell Republicans, according to Mr. Surgoine).
He supposes he heard Pete play the fiddle since Dick and others were there playing music, but he didn’t specifically recall Pete as being a fiddler. Mr. Surgoine was able to tell me where Pete’s house sat up in Stone Branch Hollow (and that the house burned in the early 1960s—a few years after Pete’s death). Hoping for some physical description of Pete that might help me identify him in a yet-to-be-found photograph, I asked Mr. Surgoine to describe Pete, to which he responded, “Pete was a bulldog of a fellow without much hair.” To be certain, Pete is listed as “short” on his military draft card from June 5, 1917.
I visited Pete’s grave on June 25, 2019 to offer up a fiddle tune—a little thing I do for the musicians whose graves I track down (with the help of many folks and resources)! There are two golden tickets that were they to surface would make this writer happy to no end—finding a picture of Pete, and finding a home recording of Pete. I know both are highly unlikely to materialize, but two stranger things have happened: 1) my video camera going wonky while recording the fiddle tune over Pete’s grave—the one and only time it has ever done that; and 2) a piece of grass from Pete’s grave that I had dropped into my fiddle began rising out of the f-hole during a presentation the following summer when I was telling the story of Pete and fiddling the same tune I fiddled over his grave—perhaps it is Pete trying to communicate to me.
How about it folks…anyone out there with anything—any tidbit at all—to add to the Peter Henry ‘Pete’ Hill story? A picture of some old family gathering at Stone Branch that includes an unknown African-American man of short stature holding a fiddle, perhaps? Maybe a picture of a hog killing day that includes our man Pete? Please read more about this project, and Peter Henry Hill, at this link, johnhaddox.faculty.wvu.edu/folk-music-of-the-southern-west-virginia-coalfields Please contact me when you find something!