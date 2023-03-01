Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230301-log-haddox-col.JPG

Chris Haddox

 SusanChris

West Virginia’s traditional/folk music scene is vibrant and well-known. A myriad of festivals focused on those traditions draw visitors and participants from across the globe. The West Virginia State Folk Festival, held every third weekend in June, to coincide with West Virginia Day, was founded by Dr. Patrick Gainer in 1950 “to preserve the remnants of West Virginia traditional life and culture to the end that citizens may appreciate and respect the achievements of their forbearers.”

Other festivals of note include the Vandalia Gathering in Charleston, The Appalachian String Band Festival at Clifftop, The Gardner Winter Music Festival in Morgantown, and the offerings of the Augusta Heritage Center in Elkins. For each of these there are numerous other local festivals around the state.

Chris Haddox is an Associate Professor of Sustainable Design in the School of Design and Community Development at West Virginia University. He can be reached at chris.haddox@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-3657.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings