Mt Gay Kroger

A new Kroger fuel center is under construction at Mt. Gay.

 Dwight Williamson

With California being devastated by recent flooding, which preceded last summer’s forest fires and drought in the West and considering the constant weather problems that routinely plague most of the country — tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding in the Deep South and devastating snow storms in northern areas — it would seem to me that our weather would be one significant way of attracting tourism to Logan County and all of West Virginia for residences, or for at least summer or winter homes.

If you really think about it, aside from poor economics and educational standards, flooding is actually the only “bad” weather-related problem that we consistently must endure. Oddly, with so many hills and mountains pouring waters into our many creeks, there is not a single natural lake in West Virginia.

