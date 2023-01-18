With California being devastated by recent flooding, which preceded last summer’s forest fires and drought in the West and considering the constant weather problems that routinely plague most of the country — tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding in the Deep South and devastating snow storms in northern areas — it would seem to me that our weather would be one significant way of attracting tourism to Logan County and all of West Virginia for residences, or for at least summer or winter homes.
If you really think about it, aside from poor economics and educational standards, flooding is actually the only “bad” weather-related problem that we consistently must endure. Oddly, with so many hills and mountains pouring waters into our many creeks, there is not a single natural lake in West Virginia.
In Logan and Mingo counties there are still those persons living who can recall the monstrous flood of 1963 and another devastating one for Logan in 1957. There have, however, been many other floods recorded in local history, as early as the mid to late 1800s.
In fact, it was flooding in 1862 that forced the Union army to burn the Logan County Courthouse and many surrounding structures during the Civil War. Northern forces, who found the community to be completely void of males when they marched into town, were afraid of being trapped by the rapidly rising Guyandotte River, and therefore, hurriedly vacated the place then known as Aracoma.
Naturally, none of us were around in that time period, but, at least for me, there is one place in Logan County that has always flooded during heavy or long periods of rain and continues to do so. For those familiar with the area, there can be no doubt that the Mt. Gay location and the roadway formerly known as the Holden Road that leads to the Kroger store has likely been flooded more times than anywhere else in the county.
Despite the construction of the R.D. Bailey Dam and engineering work on the creek in Ellis Addition, Mt. Gay is still hit with high waters during periods of high rainfall. The Mt. Gay underpass that leads to Mud Fork has for all my lifetime been blocked by high waters during flood times.
On a personal level, I have — as both a student at Logan Junior High School and later Logan Senior High School — walked across what was a railroad bridge at the mouth of Mud Fork to attend the schools during flooded times when buses and automobiles could not get through flood waters.
In addition, it was not unusual for me to do the same thing several years later by walking the railroad tracks to Logan while an employee of The Logan Banner. Although it was not a necessity to walk to school during flooding or unusually heavy snows that left roads impassable, one was expected to report to work at the newspaper, regardless of how you got there.
So it is that I am pleased to report that a Kroger Fuel Center is being constructed at the former Mt. Gay grade school site that has consistently flooded in the distant past, but hopefully will not in the future. For those who do not know, for every dollar spent at a Kroger store location one point is awarded and for every 100 points 10 cents off of fuel at their fuel center is subtracted, up to a dollar per gallon.
Now, since change is inevitable in a progressive society, allow me to highlight the history of the property that opened as a very modern elementary school in 1930 and then served thousands of students during over four decades of annual flooding.
Although the name of Mounts may not be as popular on the local level as, say, Hatfield or Chafin, the names are somewhat intertwined. And, like the mighty Hatfield heirs of Devil Anse fame and their properties, it was a 1905 decision in circuit court that divided up the properties to the family heirs of land that entailed all of what is now Mt. Gay, Ellis Addition, Coal Branch, Dempsey Branch, the area of Mud Fork that included where Southern West Virginia Community College is currently located and what later became known as Thompson Town, which is land just above the college.
Moses Thadis Mounts, who owned many hundreds of acres along the Tug River before purchasing property in the Logan area during the late 1800s, had nine children, and it was between these heirs the property was divided in court after two of the children wanted to sell some of the property.
One of those children, Mary, was the wife of Don Chafin, who would become legendary sheriff of Logan County.
It was Mary’s brother, Alexander Mounts, and his wife, Bessie, who sold their share of the property to what was then called the Logan County Board of Education of the District of Logan. The property sold for $17,000, which in today’s purchase power amounts to over $575,000.
To give you a further look into that time period of the early 1900s, there existed only a few thousand vehicles and just over 144 miles of paved highways in the United States. Furthermore, more than 95% of all births took place at home nationwide, and women only washed their hair once a month, usually with borax or egg yolks used as shampoo.
By 1929 when the property was sold, times were changing, but society still had a long way to go, as typified by the language in the school property deed in which it was stated: “That said parcel of land shall never be used for the maintenance of any colored school.”
Twenty of 55 West Virginia counties were considered fully integrated in 1957, and Logan County was becoming one of them by the school term. The following I took from a submitted statement to the “Logan County WV History and Nostalgia” non-profit website that was written in 2021 by Brenda Ford, age 75 at the time, who recalls her first school integrated experience while a child living at Shamrock, less than a mile from the school:
“I was bused to the school, the first day, When my bus arrived at the school there was a mob of white people. They were carrying signs protesting the integration process. No one was allowed to leave the bus until police officers arrived.
“There was (as I remember) chains with locks at the entrance. There was some racial slurs yelled aloud. My grandfather, who was employed at the Holden coal mine, drove by as his shift had ended, and he was there to ensure my safety.”
The elementary school that, as I recall, closed sometime during the 1960s, was to be known as “The Mounts School,” according to the deed, and at some point it became Mount Gay Grade School. The community itself also became Mt. Gay, likely because of the coal mine nearby owned by Harry Gay.
The building sat empty until purchased by Ernie Ellis in 1985 from the Logan Couty Board of Education at a cost of $90,000. After the property was leased for other purposes, Ellis in 2014 sold it to Turtle Creek Properties LLC, whose company contacts, according to records, are local businessman Wally Thornhill, James Ferrell and Vernon P. Ferrell. The purchase price at that time was $150,000.
The Logan County Commission owns vacant property adjacent to the nine-tenths of an acre real estate that will become the Kroger Fuel Station.
During the 1990s most of the houses that were located in the same area were purchased with federal monies and the structures existing on them were razed. Home owners then relocated.
At the time, it was reported in the news media that the purchases were made to help alleviate the repeating flood problem at Mt. Gay. It is there that Trace Creek of Holden and Mud Fork Creek converge near a bridge that always gets blocked by floating debris during flood times. A short distance away where two new bridges recently opened, Main Island Creek joins forces with the two other creeks to reach the Guyandotte River.
Like the area of Mt. Gay, the mighty river plays a terrific role in Logan County’s history.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.