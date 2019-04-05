The State Journal in Kentucky on March 21 criticized Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's anecdote of exposing his nine children to chickenpox rather than vaccinating them:
Whether he was seeking his 15 minutes of fame or name recognition for May's primary, Gov. Matt Bevin's admission that he and his wife, Glenna, had their nine children purposefully contract chickenpox rather than vaccinating them against the highly contagious infectious disease is both irresponsible and reckless.
No sooner had the words come out of Bevin's mouth and health experts across the country were weighing in about the dangerous, antiquated practice of so-called "chickenpox parties," which some parents would set up to deliberately expose their children to the disease before the vaccination was made publicly available in the mid-1990s.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before the vaccine was available nearly 4 million Americans contracted the illness each year. Of those, more than 10,000 were hospitalized and roughly 100 people died annually. Since the introduction of the vaccine, more than 3.5 million cases are prevented each year, officials add.
Health experts also warn that those who have had chickenpox are at a higher risk for contracting shingles, pneumonia, secondary skin infections and encephalitis. The CDC regularly reminds parents that the chickenpox vaccine is safe and 90 percent effective.
Not only did Bevin's remarks help strengthen the stereotype that Kentuckians are backwoods, uneducated Southerners, but it added fuel to the national debate about childhood vaccinations.
"This is America. The federal government should not be forcing this upon people. They just shouldn't," the governor told a Bowling Green radio station in an interview earlier this week.
We disagree. Numerous studies show immunizations protect both individuals and others from contracting preventable and potentially deadly diseases. Additionally, the CDC recommends infants and children be vaccinated against hepatitis B; hepatitis A; rotavirus; DTaP; haemophilus influenza (Hib); pneumococcal (PCV); polio; measles, mumps, rubella (MMR); meningococcal; and influenza (annually).
Advancements in public health have come a long way. For instance, the last naturally occurring documented case of smallpox was diagnosed in 1975. It has since been eradicated.
Before declining the chickenpox vaccination for their children, parents need to ask themselves what price they are willing to pay for their children's immunity.