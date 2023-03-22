Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Ecclesiastes 12:12 teaches us “the making of many scrolls (books to us) is without limit.” I have always been intrigued by this notion. Although couched as a warning, I have always thought this verse is positive: While we may think we know a lot, there is always more to learn. With learning comes knowledge, and with knowledge comes power.

From an early age, I understood that knowledge was power, but the power wasn’t always political. Knowledge gave me the power to change myself and my surroundings. As a young boy growing up in the mountains of the anthracite coal region of northeast Pennsylvania, my favorite place wasn’t the woods surrounding my town, nor was it my grandmother’s house (although a close second). It was the local library. Rows and rows of books and periodicals that were ready to share their contents with me, teaching me that there was a world beyond my town limits. I spent entire days in the library, drinking in as much knowledge as a boy could. Entire worlds of knowledge were at my fingertips. When I learned that Benjamin Franklin was behind the idea of public libraries in America, he quickly became, and remains, one of my heroes.

R.D. Judd is rabbi of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington.

