November is National Family Caregivers Month. In our state, there are 39,000 individuals living with the disease and 72,000 unpaid caregivers. These caregivers, along with more than 11 million family members and friends nationwide, are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

There are numerous reasons that all of us in West Virginia should be aware of, and concerned about, the challenges faced by those who care for individuals who are living with Alzheimer’s.

Sharon Covert is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter.

