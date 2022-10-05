Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Thrasher

By voting for Amendment 2 on November 8, you will provide a path for the Legislature to reduce your taxes. Voting for Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to eliminate the annual tax paid on cars, trucks and ATVs. For businesses, it means not having to pay yearly for the same piece of equipment and for the inventory on its shelves — taxes that seem to penalize investment in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice now wants to keep those taxes, ignoring his past statements on the issue and the considerable savings to West Virginia consumers.

Woody Thrasher is chairman at the Thrasher Group, headquartered in Bridgeport, West Virginia, with multiple locations in the mid-Atlantic region.

